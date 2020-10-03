Family time is about quality, not quantity, while we shelter in place.
Save for my eldest sister, my family lives within driving distance. I consider that lucky, as we are very close. Enter 2020, when a virus forces us to stay apart. We’re not the biggest social-media users either, so we mostly stay in touch through a text message thread filled with memes, messages of happy birthdays and congratulations, with the once-in-a-blue-moon FaceTime call.
It’s not ideal. But these are not ideal conditions we’re living in.
It surprised me when my brother-in-law suggested driving down to spend a couple of socially distant hours together to celebrate my sister’s birthday. While we haven’t seen each other since Christmas, he and my sister are medical professionals well acquainted with the risks.
We agreed to the kind of awkward social pact that people are adapting to in 2020—we would wear masks and stay six feet apart outdoors, for just a couple of hours. I was elated that after nine months apart, we’d finally be seeing each other. Though I can’t hug them or invite them inside, it’s a joy to know I’ll be seeing my sister in a year that has been filled with precaution and anxiety.
I’ve read about people stricken with the virus being isolated from their families, even in their own homes. Beyond that is the tragedy of losing family members.
But family time is complicated for everyone now, even those who are well. The looming threat of spreading a virus can cancel grand family reunion plans or weekly dinners at grandma’s house. There may be growing tensions among family members who are all stressed from sheltering in place, or who have different ideas about how strictly to shelter in place.
As we look for ways to adapt and find moments of familial joy, no matter how short, it inevitably means discussing and making awkward social pacts about what’s safe. That may mean going virtual for game nights or Sunday night dinners. Sometimes we’re looking for ways to build community with exclusively the people we live with.
Whatever your style, family time in 2020 is about quality, not quantity.
-Marielle Argueza, staff writer, marielle@mcweekly.com
