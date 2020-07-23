Good afternoon.
Sometimes it helps to get a little perspective during a pandemic. One way I’ve done that is interviewing a 105-year-old just before her birthday about surviving another pandemic, the Spanish Flu of 1918. One way is to swim in the ocean, a sure way to feel rejuvenated—and also very small. Another way is to look at the night sky, where patience almost earns you a chance to wish on a shooting star.
When I first heard about the comet NEOWISE, named for the device that discovered it—that’s NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer—I was underwhelmed. The upcoming Perseids meteor shower sounded like it promised a lot more action. But then I laid eyes on the comet, and I was truly awed. There it was, giant tail widening and trailing behind, a celestial body that fulfilled exactly what I’d imagined it might look like. To me, it’s almost magic.
To Dr. Bruce Weaver, director of the Monterey Institute for Research in Astronomy (MIRA), it’s physics and math. And he makes the case that understanding a little bit of physics and math only adds to the beauty.
“People look up and say, ‘Wow that’s gorgeous, that is so cool, and it would be even cooler if I understood it a little bit better,’” he says.
Weaver practices astronomical spectroscopy, collecting information about the molecules of celestial bodies—things like temperature and chemical composition. The chemical composition of a comet is interesting to him if it’s a comet that’s made of primordial material before our solar system was formed, but that applies to only about one-third of comets; another third are fully ejected; and another third, including NEOWISE, “are heavily processed by having passed by the sun dozens or hundreds or thousands of times.” That means NEOWISE no longer serves as something like a fossil record of what was out there before Earth.
That’s all to say that scientifically, Weaver isn’t so interested in this comet—it’s already been modified by our planet’s existence. “I’m not interested in it scientifically, but as a tourist I think it’s great,” he says. He’s talking about being a tourist of our skies.
The tail is a trail of tiny dust particles left behind by NEOWISE. The spectroscopy of comets—the part that interests Weaver—has illuminated some surprises about their composition. “They were primarily thought to be dirty ice balls, but when the spectrum came up, it was more like an icy dirt ball,” he says.
It’s one fine-looking icy dirt ball.
To look for it, scan the night sky just after sunset as soon as it’s dark enough; within about two hours after the sunset, when the sky finally has really darkened, the comet is out of view. “That’s sort of the only trick to seeing it,” Weaver says. “I’ve observed it from two places; one from my house in Seaside, where I’ve got a streetlight close by which does nothing except make my life miserable, and once from Fort Ord at the astronomy center.”
Look with just your naked eye, or a pair of regular old binoculars—no fancy telescope needed. Happy stargazing.
-Sara Rubin, editor, sara@mcweekly.com
