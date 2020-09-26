Trying—and failing—to weaponize the Census during an unconventional year.
Good afternoon.
Add it to the increasingly long list of things that shouldn’t be political, but these days, they are. The 2020 Census has become a flashpoint of controversy repeatedly. You’d think it’s in everyone’s interest to get good, accurate data on how many people live in the United State of America, where they live and who they are. It is data that can be used to plan for how many schools we need (is the population young?) or to make sure we have fair and equal representation (are congressional districts too high in population?).
Of course you’d expect plenty of disagreement over what to do with that data—there are as many different ideas about how to spend finite government dollars as there are people counted in the census—but what’s alarming is that there is disagreement at all about whether we should at least strive to get accurate data.
The latest chapter in this saga has to do with the census deadline. It’s a pandemic year, meaning this census is different than any other census. Due to challenges for enumerators to do fieldwork, the deadline was previously extended to Oct. 31—then the Trump Administration insisted on pushing it up to Sept. 30. A coalition of public interest groups sued the federal government, arguing that the deadline should be Oct. 31.
On Thursday, Sept. 24, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh sided with the plaintiffs and issued a preliminary injunction, ordering the Census Bureau to keep gathering data until Oct. 31. “The result of this significant compression in these extraordinary times will be inaccuracies in the ‘tabulation of total population.’ Inaccuracies in the tabulation harm constitutional and statutory interests,” Koh wrote.
But wait! It’s not over. On Friday, the U.S. Justice Department filed a notice of their intent to appeal Koh’s decision. An undercount, it would appear, is exactly their goal—not good data.
Speaking of data: The 2020 Census Complete Count Committee has been pushing the public to respond with an organized outreach plan that’s spanned a year.
But self-response rates remain low in some communities. In Carmel-by-the-Sea, the city with the lowest response rate, just 28.5 percent of the population has responded. (Hint: Even if this is your second home and you do not live here full-time, you need to respond to the U.S. Census Bureau to tell them that, and account for your address.)
I responded when a postcard came in the mail; it took under five minutes. It’s if you don’t respond that enumerators come in person knocking on your door to compel you to answer. If you haven’t responded yet, you can go to 2020census.gov and respond today.It takes just a few minutes. And who knows if we’ll actually get an extra month or not, depending on how this court case unfolds.
-Sara Rubin, editor, sara@mcweekly.com
