IN TIMES LIKE THESE, IT’S THE LITTLE THINGS THAT MAKE A DIFFERENCE.
Good Afternoon.
I remember my days as a calendar editor when I would somehow whittle down the hundreds (and by hundreds, I mean sometimes up to 400-plus) of emails about concerts, food festivals, poetry readings, classes and workshops into one cohesive Arts & Entertainment calendar (rest in peace, for now).
It was an imperfect process. I’d get angry emails from people wondering why their yoga class was not listed, or why their photos didn’t run. I’d also get a few love notes from nonprofits and musicians, some of which had no budget for advertising, thanking us for featuring them.
It’s a fine line to walk, when there is limited space on the printed page. There’s the balance of featuring big and small venues, events that appeal to different people’s tastes, a price range from free to benefit gala level, and geographic diversity to consider, with a goal of spotlighting art and creativity all over Monterey County.
More or less, I was happy how the A&E calendar looked and how it read. The practice taught me a lot specifically on how to fully embrace the process of curation.
Curating can be a difficult task. It’s actively framing and honing what you want represented, rather than aiming to be comprehensive. It’s something the editorial department has to do on a weekly (obviously) and now daily basis.
This week’s Hot Picks section is inspired by the lessons I learned from curating the A&E calendar. It’s about forgetting the things you can’t control or don’t have room for – the spread of the virus, job security, your old college textbooks – and focusing on the tiny things you can control and want in your life everyday – the art on your walls, the books on your shelves, the teachers you chose to learn from.
It’s not much control, but it is a baby step in choosing how you experience art and culture when so many venues are closed, and live events are just one health order away from being canceled. Maybe in embracing curation, you’ll find that your taste is all over the place and you’re OK with that. Or maybe you’ll find that you’re an entirely different person than you were several careers or books ago, and you’re progressing to become a better version of yourself. Maybe it all fits on a wall or a shelf. Maybe it doesn’t.
–Marielle Argueza, staff writer, marielle@mcweekly.com
P.S. We at Monterey County Weekly appreciate our readers’ support more than ever right now. Thank you to those of you who are Weekly Insiders; if you haven’t joined us yet, please consider doing so today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.