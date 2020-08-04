Good afternoon,
Of the political pawns that have been used during the presidency of Donald Trump, DACA recipients—undocumented residents who receive permits to work and study under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals—have been one of the biggest groups held hostage. This policy currently protects nearly 700,000 people.
In 2017, just nine months into his presidency, Trump announced he would rescind DACA. Then came the onslaught of legal battles from states, including California, that sued over Trump’s decision to end the Obama-era policy. In June 2020, the Supreme Court ruled against Trump in a 5-4 vote. But the Supreme Court didn’t necessarily say Trump’s attempted dismantling of DACA was unconstitutional, but rather, that Trump needed to clarify some technicalities. “We address only whether the agency complied with the procedural requirement that it provide a reasoned explanation for its action,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the court’s opinion.
“It’s a bittersweet decision,” says Building Healthy Communities spokesperson (and also contributor to the Weekly’s Eat+Drink section) Jesús Valenzuela.
Sweet because the court ruled against Trump’s recision, but bitter because it still leaves an opening for Trump to rescind the program if he’s re-elected. “We could see an end to DACA as early as next year,'' Valenzuela says.
The program is already in danger. On July 28, a little less than two months after the court decision, USCIS (that’s United States Citizenship and Immigration Services) released a statement announcing they had marching orders from the White House to halt all new DACA applications. If the November election gives Trump another term, Valenzuela and those within his organization fear that Trump will eliminate DACA entirely. “DACA is one of the few ways that [undocumented people] can have upward mobility,” Valenzuela says. “It’s not just students, right? We’re talking about the farmworkers who maybe just want to work higher up in the company.”
In fact, in helping people file for DACA, Valenzuela says the majority filing in the county are farmworkers and service workers, not students. Although much of the national narrative around DACA has centered on student recipients, Valenzuela says immigration policy isn’t just about making things better for students working toward white-collar jobs or blue-collar workers striving for middle management. It’s about living up to the promise of the U.S.
“They’re taking jobs that people—even people who are unemployed—do not want,” Valenzuela says. “They know it’s hard work and labor, but they do it anyway because it’s a better life than they were leading.
“Nobody wants to leave their home country if they don’t have to, but many people don’t understand that they’re leaving countries a lot of the time because of the [historic and current] military and economic interventions of the U.S,” he adds.
It’s doubtful that the U.S. will recognize and acknowledge their part in creating refugees and immigrants, or their reliance on their work or tax dollars (undocumented workers paid more than $32 million in taxes in California alone in 2017). But in the meantime, Valenzuela hopes there can be some recognition of the importance of their labor and existence on the local level. He attributes things like increasing accountability in local school districts like Alisal Union Elementary School District and the county’s $2 million backing of basic medical insurance for undocumented individuals through Esperanza Care, in large part to engagement from the local undocumented immigrant community.
“It’s their work. It’s constant pressure. It’s their fight to keep it alive. If they weren’t there the county wouldn’t recognize their needs,” he says.
-Marielle Argueza, staff writer, marielle@mcweekly.com
