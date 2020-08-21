Keeping pace with life during a pandemic and wildfires is rough. Breaks, no matter how short, can help.
Good afternoon.
I have a good friend who is currently living alone and working from home. At one point, he was unemployed and searching for jobs, which took up most of his time. He expressed to me recently that he couldn’t really get away. I was initially confused because I thought, “What do you mean? You are always by yourself.” He illuminated me: He spoke with his colleagues eight to nine hours a day, five days a week, all virtually. And before that he was working seven days a week on polishing and repolishing his resume. He was busy working, his weekends were spent running errands, and he hasn’t taken a real break for more than a year.
It was a massive concern among health officials in the beginning of sheltering in place that the lack of social connection and interaction with the outside world would lead to higher rates of depression and loneliness. As is the case for my friend, being crammed into one space with the same people or stuck in the bachelor pad lifestyle can feel like a constant project to upkeep.
And with wildfires burning in three places in Monterey County, and thousands of people evacuating their homes, it’s even more important to remember your own mental health.
No matter what the specifics are of a situation, carving out “me time”—the kind that is intentionally relaxing and not just sitting alone in your PJs all day—is difficult whether you have kids, live with roommates, or even if you live by yourself. We no longer can plan big elaborate weekend getaways, summer vacations abroad or intensive spa days in this new (and hopefully temporary) world. But creating a couple hours of “me time,” even if it’s as simple as waking up an hour earlier to have coffee alone or using those vacation days to walk your neighborhood in the middle of the week, is attainable.
I live with one other person, my sister, and we have this unspoken rule that when we clock out (metaphorically, if you work from home, of course), we don’t really talk to each other until dinner time. Like clockwork, we shut our bedroom doors—just a few feet of hallway separating us—and we do whatever makes us happy. That could be opening a good book, having a beer on FaceTime with an old college buddy, or painting for fun.
What does “me time” look like for you? And more importantly, have you taken it yet?
-Marielle Argueza, staff writer, marielle@mcweekly.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.