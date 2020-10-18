Vote—then tell someone else to vote. (And don’t forget tomorrow is the registration deadline.)
Good morning.
Sara Rubin here, proudly wearing my “I Voted” sticker.
Although I love the tradition of voting in person—partly because I do really appreciate free stickers —I have been voting by mail for years, because it frees me up on Election Day for any last-minute news coverage. It used to feel like a compromise. Now they even include the stickers in the absentee ballot packet, and it feels like a complete experience.
Voting has never been easier than it is in 2020 in California. And while that seems like something that should be an apolitical point of celebration, this pandemic-year general election has been a hotly debated and litigated topic all over the country. In some states, it’s hard to get an absentee ballot at all. In others, absentee ballots require witness signatures. There are hoops to jump through for many voters.
Fortunately for Californians, it’s more straightforward. But there’s still a lot to know. Check out our “how to vote” guide, with steps on how to track and return your absentee ballot, where to drop it off, or where and when to vote early.
One important deadline is coming tomorrow, Monday, Oct. 19—the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election. You can do so online, and it’s fast and easy and free.
Voter registration and voter turnout numbers regularly disappoint me. In the midterm election in 2018, only 78 percent of eligible Californians were registered to vote. Of those, only 65 percent turned out to vote.
Registering is utterly painless and fast. Voting itself takes some effort to be thoughtful and learn about the candidates and the measures on the ballot (I’d humbly recommend Monterey County Weekly’s endorsements as a guide).
If you think the results are a foregone conclusion, look no further than the presidential election of 2016. Even in local elections, one candidate may have the biggest presence—maybe they have very vocal supporters, or raised more money which means more commercials and mailers and lawn signs—but that visibility doesn’t equal votes.
How voters cast their secret ballots is just that—a secret. You might disagree with your spouse’s or your parent’s vote, or even the lawn sign you begrudgingly let them put up. But it’s not the stickers and signs and visibility that really matter in the end, it’s the secret ballots that are cast.
Democracy only works if we wield the power it grants us. So please vote—then encourage a friend or neighbor to vote too, even if you disagree with them.
-Sara Rubin, editor, sara@mcweekly.com
