INSPIRING BACK TO SCHOOL ADVICE, IN THE WEIRDEST YEAR EVER (SO FAR)
Good afternoon everyone,
On Sunday, I received a text message from Maggie Power, my youngest son’s former English teacher at Salinas High. We’ve developed a friendship over the years, and it started when she would call to tell me my son was smart as a whip yet resolute in his refusal to do his homework.
I mean, it could only go up from there, right?
Power is a cheerleader for Salinas High, and a champion for its students—and so are most teachers I know when it comes to their own schools and their own students. When the pandemic forced schools to close in March, Power and a group of fellow SHS teachers put on their finest purple clothing and pasted big handmade signs all over the school’s lawn, as a reminder that while school may have been closed, the kids still existed. I think Power actually wore a purple tutu for that caper.
Her message on Sunday was this: “I’m struggling with words today and I need your expert help. What do you think a high school senior wants to hear on their first day back?”
Classes started yesterday, with remote learning. This is what I told her: This isn’t the senior year any senior expected to have, I told her. It’s not the senior year their parents expected them to have, it’s not the senior year teachers or administrators expected them to have either. In the endless chain of life before and after, this is another link broken in the pandemic.
But broken doesn’t mean useless. Tell them it’s going to be hard at times, and tiring at times, but everyone needs to support everyone else the best way they can.
It was meh-ish advice, so I crowdsourced answers from the Twittersphere.
From Seaside City Manager Craig Malin: “Register to vote.”
From Carmel Coucilmember Jeff Baron: “I love you. Be safe and stay alive.” (It’s a sucky message for senior year, he adds, but it’s one that needs to be communicated.)
From Terry Uchida, former admissions director at York School: “There are a million ways to make memories. Just because your senior year won’t have the same memories as those before you doesn’t make it wrong. Rock your year as only you can, class of 2021.”
From school board member (and Salinas City Council candidate) Anthony Rocha: “This will be written about in the history books and they will have great stories to share when they are older. Mask up, wash your hands, take pictures, and try to make the best of it.”
From a Twitter connection I know only as Mikie: “Nothing, no hardship, no naysayer, no disaster, can EVER take away the strength they build right now. They are enduring challenges that no one before them, and hopefully, no one after them, has ever had to endure in their position. Be kind and strong, nothing can challenge that.”
And from a Twitter connection I know as IndieFarming: “Wow a lot of lousy advice from Generation X.” (They go on to suggest investing in Bitcoin, starting a YouTube channel and launching a business.)
Adults, amirite? Look, seniors, it comes down to this: None of us really knows how this is going to shake out. Grab joy where you can, read as much as possible, figure out a short-term plan, contemplate a long-term plan and realize that plans can change if something isn’t working for you.
Figure out how to survive until you’re best able to thrive.
-Mary Duan, managing editor, mary@mcweekly.com
