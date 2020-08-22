As someone who lived in Big Sur for a decade and now Carmel Valley for six years, I’ve been through more wildfires than I can count. They range from small fires quickly extinguished by volunteer fire brigades to massive fires that ravaged upward of 160,000 acres and called upon professional fire crews from around the country.
With three fires—the River Fire, Carmel Fire and Dolan Fire—burning throughout Monterey County, I’m remembering the electrical storm that blew in from the ocean in late June 2008; lightning struck the hillside near the Coast Gallery in Big Sur and started the Gallery Fire, which soon met up with more lightning-sparked fires to form the Basin Complex Fire. I worked then as the archivist at the Henry Miller Library and lived above Pfeiffer Beach. My boss had to immediately prepare his homestead for the approaching blaze (spoiler alert, his house survived but had charring on the eaves from how close the fire came).
I stayed behind with a coworker to execute an evacuation of the archives and art holdings of the Library. We loaded the precious pieces of history into our old, dusty cars. It wasn’t pretty, it wasn’t fun and it was not the best way to handle priceless artifacts. After that, we instituted an evacuation plan for the inevitable next time. Eventually, I also had to evacuate my house, my cat and my brother, who was working at the Big Sur Lodge at the time.
A few years later, I endured the Pfeiffer Fire up close and personal in December 2013. I’d been watching football and drinking beer that Sunday afternoon and I’d gone to bed early. I woke to a frantic knock on my door and my landlord telling me that a fire had started and it was time to help and then get off of the ridge. The hillside directly next to my house, normally covered in tall redwoods soaking in coastal fog and oak trees winding below, was a giant wall of hot orange flames. The sound of the fire was deafening.
I stayed on the ridge long enough to check in with my neighbors, disconnect my propane tank, help set up a generator for a pump in the neighbor’s pool and lay some hose lines before I was just in the way. I grabbed my cat, some Christmas presents that were wrapped for loved ones from around my tree and a folio of important papers.
With the pajamas I was wearing and little else of practical use, I drove down the ridge, stopping to hug and thank my neighbors who were staying behind to fight. My rear-view mirror showed orange flames against the night. Due to the hard work of firefighters and my neighbors who stayed back to help, our houses were protected with the fire line ending a few feet from our doors in all directions. In the interim, I was told that my house had burned down—until 18 bourbon and Xanax laden-hours later when I saw photo proof that it still stood.
Dozens of people in our community have lost their homes in the past week. I have good friends whose houses have burned down in past fires. They have survived, rebuilt or moved, and have retained their strong spirits.
Now in my 16th year of living in the line of fire—and today, placed under an evacuation advisory with thunderstorms, dry lightning and changing winds predicted to move into the area tonight—I’ve been reflecting on how to prepare for evacuation.
Most importantly, always follow advice, warnings and orders from law enforcement and fire personnel. They rely upon all of our cooperation to keep us (and them) safe and to most effectively fight the fire.
Finally, I encourage you to check in with your neighbors, get to know them if you don’t already and work together to make sure everyone is safe. Wildfires are no exception to the general rule that when we do things together, we do things better.
Stay safe out there.
