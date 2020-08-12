KAMALA HARRIS BREAKS MULTIPLE GLASS CEILINGS, COMING A LONG WAY FROM THE 19TH AMENDMENT.
Good afternoon.
Yesterday was a huge day not only for the campaign of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, but women in general and Black and Asian women in particular. As promised, Biden selected a woman to be his running mate, and California Sen. Kamala Harris is now the first woman of color—and the first person of South Asian heritage—to represent a major party on the presidential ticket.
In choosing her, Biden has shown his willingness to work alongside a woman who flayed him during the presidential debates.
The hit pieces from the GOP have already started (one snidely questioned why Harris’ sister takes hydroxychloroquine, which Donald Trump has touted as a treatment for Covid-19—suggesting there’s something dark and devious about her use. The reality is that Harris’ sister takes it as a prescribed treatment for lupus), and I’m bracing myself for the hate mail that will arrive shortly in my inbox after this newsletter lands in your inboxes. As someone in my circle posted about her selection, in response to the criticism being lodged, you’re expecting perfection when good is what we all need. And as Black feminist writer and professor Roxane Gay put it in a tweet earlier today, “You can spend the next three months debating Harris’ blackness OR you could spend the time discussing her policy stances, where she needs to be pushed left, what she has to account for from her time as a prosecutor, and what the best version of her vice presidency might look like.”
This month also marks the centennial of not only the League of Women Voters of Monterey County, but also the Women’s Suffrage Amendment.The League’s Beverly Bean reached out to say that as part of the League’s celebrations, they’ve purchased multiple copies of the book Winning the Vote: The Triumph of the American Woman Suffrage Movement by Robert P.J. Cooney, which was recommended as an essential resource for national public and school libraries. Today, Aug. 12, the League presented copies to the librarians of the Monterey County Free Libraries. At 1pm on Aug. 19, they’ll present copies to the Salinas Public Library, in front of the John Steinbeck statue at the Steinbeck Branch on Lincoln Street. (Parents, this might be a good field trip for younger kids, if you can swing it—the presenter will be dressed in a period suffragist costume and the ceremony will be outdoors, with masks and social distancing in effect.)
Back to Harris. Sunday sees the launch of the virtual Democratic National Convention, and the Monterey County Democrats are holding a virtual kick-off party on Zoom, with 2020 delegates David Kong and Alan Haffa, along with State Senate candidate John Laird and other special guests. Want in? Email erloomis@gmail.com for the Zoom link and password.
-Mary Duan, managing editor, mary@mcweekly.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.