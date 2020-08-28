What’s on the other side of the road is just as important as your little corner of the world.
Good afternoon.
As I watch the containment of River and Carmel fires and evacuation orders come and go, sometimes, day by day, I am reminded of an interview I did last year with Monterey County Supervisor Chris Lopez. He reminded me just how close a working-class town like Greenfield is to the remote hilltop properties perched on Tassajara and Cachagua roads.
In that interview, he said: “Early this year at some public session, a gentleman shared that he believed Carmel Valley Road was a one-way road. People forget that Greenfield is on the other side of that road.”
The fires have forced us closer together. But this crisis has also made me realize how isolated cities and neighborhoods can appear, when the world isn’t on fire. Carmel’s quaint cottage houses that can be priced at well over $1 million stand in contrast to $500,000 starter homes in Seaside. Big Sur’s tangle of ocean and forests offers a different kind of vastness than the golden rolling hills of South County. And of course, the Peninsula can feel separated from the Salinas Valley. We even have a term for it: “the lettuce curtain.”
In my reporting for the Weekly, I meet many people who are truly dedicated to improving their neighborhoods. However, many of us have never looked beyond our own schools, workplaces or city limits to ask, are people just over the hill doing OK? A hyper-local focus is not a bad thing. Small changes, like sponsoring a litter cleanup in a park, are a big win for neighborhoods. But things like donating to a wildlife sanctuary miles away or filling a community fridge with food can have a big impact on animals and people you will never meet.
This week’s To-Do List is inspired by remembering that we live on a small scale, but also in one interconnected county. It’s about doing the work to live and thrive safely where we are, and also doing the work so people on the other side of the road can do the same.
Marielle Argueza, staff writer, marielle@mcweekly.com
