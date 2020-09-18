The art of taking things in stride.
Good afternoon.
Over the Labor Day weekend, I experienced my first rare pause of 2020. I played in a river with my dog, Lulu, and a friend, and then cooked dinner with said friend (we’re in the same bubble). I coordinated an in-person yet socially-distant reunion with my best friend from college and for the first time in months, I went drinking at an outdoor bar.
Prior to this brief respite, I spent weeks planning my getaway. Where would I go? Where would I run to escape it all? I still have an unused ticket voucher and plane tickets are really cheap right now so an out-of-state trip sounded fun. I could’ve gone camping as I haven’t really truly escaped to the outdoors for some time.
But then things fell apart when the logic of traveling during a pandemic and wildfires seemed shortsighted.
Finding a pause to life in the past for me meant weekend getaways, an impromptu camping trip, a dinner party with all of my friends. Now, it’s all about risk assessment. Traveling out-of-state on a plane, even with all the precautions, posed a risk to my household plus I’d be required to quarantine myself in my house for two weeks. Camping sounded great until all the campgrounds banned campfires (plus huge swaths of public lands were about to close), not to mention that nowhere in California came with the guarantee of breathable air.
And thus, a new non-plan was born. Hike with a friend in a local spot because we couldn’t settle on a realistic plan to go camping somewhere else. Meet up with a friend and decide what to do when she got here.
Maybe that’s the best we can do, currently. Play it by ear, enjoy what brief but necessary rest and fun we can get, knowing there is always tomorrow, with both patience and anticipation.
-Marielle Argueza, staff writer, marielle@mcweekly.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.