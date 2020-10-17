When we’re home all the time, how do we reexamine our homes?
Good afternoon,
Mary Duan here, writing from my home office and thinking about my actual office—and my home.
Almost exactly seven months ago, Weekly Founder and CEO Bradley Zeve and Publisher Erik Cushman pulled the trigger on a decision that would have once been unthinkable. That decision: Go home. Figure out what equipment you need to take along and prepare to hunker down and work remotely for the duration (the duration being who knows when the pandemic will end). That’s since loosened slightly, along with adjustments to SIP guidelines; a few of us in the editorial department are allowed in, but no more than three of us, 50 percent, at a time. And keep your masks on when you’re not at your desk, please and thanks.
At home, when I’m not staring at a computer screen, I’m noticing the epic amounts of dog hair that accumulate seemingly overnight—shed by two of the most worthless terriers to ever exist—despite an almost daily run with a vacuum. I’m noticing the dust—is it just me, or is there more dust these days?—on every surface. I’m always, always thinking about dinner. Like my idiot terriers, I have become food motivated.
And as I write this, I know fully well that I’m writing from a place of privilege: I have a job that can be done from almost anywhere, I have a house in which I can do said job. Not everyone has both and I know it.
I was a little surprised, then, when we decided to go ahead and produce a home and garden issue this year, with the world being in the state it’s in. Home and garden is an often fluffy subject—what plants to plant for the season, how to make your space seem more cozy.
But just as the pandemic has turned everything on its ear, we took the subject and turned it on its ear. In this week’s issue, you’re going to find a piece by Weekly friend-to-all and former assistant editor Kera Abraham, about the ins-and-outs of remote schooling while also maintaining a full-time job. (Here’s where I thank the universe that my kids are grown.)
There’s a piece by Staff Writer Marielle Argueza about creating a garden in whatever space you have—be it a large yard or a tiny patio. There’s a great home improvement piece by Asaf Shalev about people who went big and did it themselves—meanwhile I’m currently in search of a painter to do the exterior of my egregiously large Victorian, and the first bid I got was, in short, breathtaking, as in, “Did he mean to put a five there, followed by the rest of those numbers?”
I spoke to Toni Mogensen, who’s become a bona fide design-world influencer on Instagram and is building a business from her South Salinas home.
And in the news section, there’s even more, including an important story by Pam Marino on ADUs—accessory dwelling units—which I’m also in the process of investigating to see if I can put one in my yard, because so many of my friends are on the verge of having no other options. And there’s another story by Marino on using passive houses in the fight against the climate crisis.
I’m starting to read a book titled Swedish Death Cleaning, on the topic of getting rid of stuff now so your kids or family don’t have to do it after you’re gone. If anyone needs a set of hand-carved figures from China, brought back by a Maryknoll missionary great-uncle in the 1950s, or a few sets of china, hit me up.
I want it all to go to a good home—I just don’t want it to remain in my good home.
Mary Duan, managing editor, mary@mcweekly.com
