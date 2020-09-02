Hartnell plays musical chairs with their leaders, and now emails have disappeared.
Good afternoon,
Even as it’s been a strange six months for all of us—pandemic, wildfires, politics, a long-overdue reckoning with racism—it’s been a microcosm of strange for Hartnell Community College in Salinas. In June, Superintendent and President Patricia Hsieh left the school less than a year after she was recruited from San Diego Miramar College; her departure was portrayed as a “mutual agreement” for her resignation, but given the school gave her a parting gift of $225,436.40, it seemed less mutual and a payout to keep her from suing the school.
Following her departure, Hartnell brought in an interim president, Raul Rodriguez, who brought some metaphorical baggage of his own: According to a 2018 story published by the nonprofit news service Voice of OC, his tenure as president of San Joaquin Delta College included grand jury investigations, a critical state controller’s report on misuse of bond funds, Brown Act violations, accusations of bad faith bargaining and the awarding of bonuses to administrators without board approval.
That brings us to last week, when Hartnell faculty members discovered that an administrator, Vice President of Academic Affairs Cathryn Wilkinson, had been a party to faculty emails on two listservs—a type of virtual bulletin board system—on which faculty openly discussed issues involving various deans and administrators, and contract negotiations, among other things.
And Wilkinson was a party to those emails because, according to a letter sent to the faculty by faculty union President Christine Svendsen and Academic Senate President Cheryl O’Donnell and obtained by the Weekly, she went to a member of the school’s human resources department and asked to be added to the lists.
Also of concern: Some faculty report they’ve had important emails deleted from their accounts, although it’s unclear who deleted them and why.
Svendsen is among them, and tells me, “I had all of my correspondence with [former President] Willard Lewallen, some of it was very nasty and it has been deleted. And we don’t know who did it.”
Hartnell spokesman Scott Faust says Wilkinson was “inadvertently included on a public group email list used by Hartnell faculty. After faculty expressed concern about this, the college human resources department opted to remove her from the email list.”
A message left for Wilkinson this afternoon was not returned in time for deadline.
Meanwhile, the faculty has met with Vice President of Human Resources Lyle Engeldinger and requested a number of things: Copies of both full-time and part-time email lists that date back 10 years; removal of all administrators from all faculty lists; improved technology to secure listservs; the retrieval and return of all deleted or missing emails; and for Wilkinson to be fired, immediately.
As their letter states, “It creates a climate of distrust. What ostensibly private conversations have been, in reality, under surveillance? Is it possible that management has been privy to our discussions of negotiations, our operating plans surrounding negotiations, contract talks, privileged conversations about personal issues and potentially other grievance issues?”
And, “Has any of our communication been shared with the Board of Trustees without our knowledge?”
Rodriguez, Svendsen says, has been silent about the situation, which began unfolding last Thursday night.
“The faculty are livid,” she says. “And I’m super-pissed off because this confirms my deepest fears. I’ve always thought the administration was reading my emails. It’s a breach of ethics and trust.”
-Mary Duan, managing editor, mary@mcweekly.com
