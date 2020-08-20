Will tourists keep coming even with wildfires burning? Probably, so officials plan ahead for Labor Day crowds.
Good evening.
I’m supposed to be on vacation right now.
I had a room booked in Big Sur for a few nights offline, intending to recharge after nearly six months of intensely covering the Covid-19 pandemic (plus other new stories). The night before I was set to leave, the Dolan Fire broke out.
Yesterday morning, I had a long conversation with an employee at the inn where I was supposed to stay.She said the sky was smokey and ash was falling. I looked out my window on the Monterey Peninsula, where I also saw a smokey sky. Ash was covering my car.
I decided to spend the day checking out the conditions for myself, and I set out for Big Sur just past noon.
I drove down Highway 1 under a thick layer of smoke, and saw cars parked along the road at Point Lobos, Garrapata State Park and points south, with people setting out to hike in some of the worst air quality I’d seen in a long time. (This was just a few hours before State Parks officials announced the closure of Big Sur state parks.)
I stopped at Nepenthe for a late lunch, where I sat outside—the only option due to shelter-in-place—facing a wall of smoke where normally my eyes would be glued to a stunning vista of Big Sur and the Pacific Ocean. Bits of ash gently fell around me and 30 or so others on Nepenthe’s patios as we sipped our drinks and ate our food.
Then I turned around and came home. It wasn’t going to be much of a vacation dealing with heavy smoke and worrying about an evacuation.
Today, cities along the Monterey Bay in partnership with other agencies announced they will jointly limit beach access over Labor Day weekend to curb the spread of Covid-19. The plan has been in the works for weeks—long before the fires broke out—prompted by large numbers of tourists flowing into the area nearly every weekend this summer to the consternation of residents who fear they bring the virus with them.
Some theorize the well-publicized fires here will keep tourists away, no beach closure orders required, but I don’t think so. The people I saw yesterday in Big Sur, while fewer than usual, made me think tourists will keep coming regardless.
A look at the 10-day weather forecast in the Central Valley is one reason why I think it’s true. Temps in Fresno are forecast in the triple digits through next week, dropping into the high 90s. And with more than 360 fires burning statewide, I’m betting some people might think—mistakenly so—that it’s got to be better at the beach.
In March, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order to combat the spread of Covid-19. It was good guidance then and it remains good guidance now. Vacation time will have to wait.
-Pam Marino, staff writer, pam@mcweekly.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.