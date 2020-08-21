M.C. NOW - Sara Rubin

Yes there’s a wildfire. Be ready, keep breathing (with a mask on for the smoke), and please, keep calm.

EDITOR’S NOTE:

Things are fast-changing. Since we launched our first edition of today’s Monterey County NOW at 5pm, there’s an important update, and hopefully some words to help calm the flames, not fan them. There’s information flying around, much of it inaccurate. We’ve distilled some of the facts from fiction below.

-Sara Rubin, Editor, sara@mcweekly.com

Sara Rubin loves long public meetings, red pens and reading (on newsprint). She has been editor of the Monterey County Weekly since 2016, and has been on staff since 2010.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.