For a few years, Olana Sullivan, has been watching others in the cocktail industry renovate trailers, campers and old cars, part of a growing mobile bar trend.
In December, she bought a 1977 vintage horse trailer and started creating her own mobile bar – Bar Bella.
“It’s always kind of been on the backburner, and I knew when the time was right I would start this project,” says Sullivan, who owns Pour Girl Bartending, a cocktail catering company in Monterey.
What she didn’t know was that her timing would be perfect. As social distancing became our new normal and outdoor events became the preferred option, a mobile bar could be the answer to keeping her business going.
“Having the Bar Bella to just pull up makes any location possible,”Sullivan says.
With more than 30 wedding cancellations due to the pandemic, Sullivan is hoping Bar Bella will be a way to safely serve small outdoor gatherings.
The nine-foot, white and seafoam green trailer has been retrofitted with stainless steel ice chests, shelving, two service windows, and maple bar tops handmade by a local furniture company, Osgood Design.
Local, seasonal produce and foraged for edible flowers in custom cocktails add to the vintage, down-to-earth feel.
POUR GIRL BARTENDING 233-1415, pourgirlbartending.com
