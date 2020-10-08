Part of the satisfaction of voting – aside from knowing you’re using your voice and taking responsibility in a democracy – is getting that little “I voted” sticker that you can sport on your shirt or water bottle and plaster all over social media. In case you needed a little more incentive to vote this year, The Reef is giving one: $1 pre-rolled joints to any customer who comes in and pledges to vote in the upcoming Nov. 3 election.
While there’s no ballot proposition that directly addresses cannabis this year, unlike 2016’s Proposition 64, legalizing adult use of recreational cannabis in California, the goal is to incentivize customers to participate in the election and help add value to the community – and, hopefully, elect leadership that will help shape state laws that support cannabis dispensaries and delivery services in the area.
The idea came from owner Cary Stiebel, and now everyone is on board.
“The idea came up to involve the community more and increase awareness in young voters of how important and influential they are,” says Nate Hill, The Reef’s buyer.
All you have to do is verbally pledge to vote when you make a purchase and you’ll get a cartridge decked out in red, white and blue that has a “pledge to vote” label on it, and a 0.75-gram joint.
“We are hoping that with about 4,000 names, we can touch all the people who shop here,” Hill says.
So much for any outdated stereotypes of disengaged stoners.
THE REEF, 1900 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. 900-7333, montereybayreef.com
