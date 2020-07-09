Have you ever thought: “Man, I’d really like a beer, but I just don’t feel like putting on my mask, going to the brewery and waiting in line.”
Luckily for you, local breweries like Alvarado Street Brewery, Fieldwork Brewing Co., Other Brother Beer Co. and Carmel Craft Brewing Company will ship your favorite beer directly to your house.
It’s not just a special service for the Covid-19 pandemic, either. Breweries have been allowed to ship directly to consumers’ front doors since the state’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control started allowing it last year.
“It’s something breweries didn’t really jump on because they could sell a lot of draft beer through different accounts and they didn’t have enough to just ship out all over the place,” says Wade Caswell, head brewer at Alvarado Street Brewery in Monterey.
When shelter-in-place arrived, restaurants, bars and taphouses stopped ordering kegs, or were ordering far fewer. So the breweries pivoted to personal delivery.
“It’s a way for us to not have to slow down production and we can still make the same amount of product, just packaged differently,” Caswell says.
Fieldwork wasn’t doing any beer shipping before the pandemic. “We are canning up three or four different types of beer in four-packs of 16-ounce cans, and it works really well for us,” says Evan Bass, taproom manager at Fieldwork. “People really dig it.”
The new direction allowed breweries to continue serving locals and also to reach faraway markets like the craft beer hubs of San Diego and Los Angeles.
Depending on which brewery you order beer from and where you live, delivery in Monterey ranges from same-day delivery to 48 hours.
