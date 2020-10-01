As the weather cools down and sweaters come out elsewhere in the country, Monterey County gets to bask in the warmth of Indian summer weather. Instead of pumpkin spice, it’s still the season to sip on drinks with ice cream in them.
For those summery days, Lucy’s on Lighthouse has you covered with a spacious outdoor patio and a few indulgent options for beverages. (That comes in addition to a menu of ice cream, of course, and loaded hot dogs.)
Hard Root Beer Float: This one is about as classic as it gets. It’s made with Not Your Father’s Root Beer and Marianne’s vanilla ice cream.
Chocolate Stout Mocha Float: The first taste of the foamy, creamy top is reminiscent of a sweet Coke float and is immediately followed by the bitterness of the hops in the stout. It’s made with Marianne’s vanilla ice cream, Samuel Smith Organic Chocolate Stout, a double shot of espresso, Illy coffee and hot fudge. Stir it a bit to mix in the chocolate sauce, punching up the chocolate flavor of the stout. The ice cream is the star here, with a sweetness that nicely counterbalances the stout’s bitterness.
Mermaid Mimosa: This one is their most popular of the adult ice cream beverages, according to Leo Tilley, a Lucy’s employee. It’s made with a big scoop of Marianne’s pomegranate sorbet which melts slowly and adds fruity sweetness to the drink, but doesn’t overpower the sparkling wine. It’s a good option for a dairy-free alternative to ice cream drinks – and it’s also served in a giant goblet.
LUCY’S ON LIGHTHOUSE, 1120 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. 920-2006, lucyspg.com
