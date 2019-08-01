What’s the longest-running, original unadulterated strand of cannabis? - Earl E. Mann
Good question. What we know is that humankind first started using hemp for fabrics in China around 7,000 years ago. Folks started to figure out you could smoke it maybe a thousand or so years after that, if the burial grounds full of weed flowers and the freeze-dried cavemen carrying weed and seeds that archeologists keep finding are any indication. From China, hemp made its way all over the world. Hashish became a popular drug across the Middle East in the 13th century. Cannabis eventually spread across Africa, then to the Americas. Hemp was grown just about everywhere, mostly for its fiber, but also as a medicine and a recreational drug. Cannabis was completely legal in the U.S. until the mid-1920s when a few states banned it, followed by a federal prohibition in 1937.
I don’t think there are any viable cannabis seeds from thousands of years ago lying around somewhere (although I would rather scientists use their DNA wizardry to grow Jurassic cannabis strains rather than recreate dinosaurs… ), but so-called landrace strains do still exist. African strains like Durban Poison and Malawi Gold have been around for decades, if not longer, and tropical strains like Acapulco Gold and Panama Red can still be found in Mexico and South America. If you want to know more check out the “Strain Hunters” series on YouTube.
What is the best way to start a career in cannabis? - Anita Goodjob
If you are looking for training, there are a few spots that will teach you all you need to know to get started, including Oaksterdam University, the Cannabis Training School or Cleveland School of Cannabis. But when you say “a career in cannabis,” what do you mean? Are you launching some sort of weed app? Are you a grower? Are you good at sales? It’s not even a matter of “a career in cannabis” as much as it is more of a “what branch of cannabis do I want to get into?” My advice: Play to your strengths. Are you good at organizing and motivating? Manage club or a lab. Good at sales? Distribution is probably your thing. You can find job openings in the cannabis industry listed on mainstream job sites. Polish your resume, prepare a nice outfit and go out and get a job, you stoner. Good luck.
