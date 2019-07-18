Do you know if there are any dispensaries that sell shake? Looking to do some baking. - Sugar Leif
Most dispensaries sell shake. Shake – the little leaves and stuff left over after trimming the buds – is super versatile. It’s good for making (somewhat under-flavored but still enjoyable) joints. I like to sprinkle it into a joint with a strong-flavored weed as a sort of “weedburger helper.” And it’s excellent for cooking. When I say cooking, I mean making infused oils and butters. Dumping a bunch of shake into a salad or something would taste bad and probably not get you very high – gotta decarboxylate it before you eat it. But I digress. There was a time when clubs and growers would give away shake for free because no one wanted it, but now, with all the extraction companies, preroll manufacturers and bakeries and whatnot, the price has risen. It’s still cheap compared to whole buds. While most clubs do indeed carry shake, it tends to go fast, so you should probably call ahead and ask them what they have on hand. Bon appetit!
I feel like cannabis lovers hail from across the political spectrum, and sometimes this means I see content I find offensive in the cannabis social sphere. Do you encounter this? - Echo Chambers
Yeah. It’s weird. I was devastated to see how many racist people are in the cannabis community.
And before you start, let me break it down for you: If you support someone who advocates racist policies, you support racism. If you support racism, you are a racist. It’s a simple equation. Even if the Trump administration manages to legalize weed (and don’t hold your breath – too many Republicans make too much money from the private prison industry), they will still be racist. Cannabis culture is supposed to be about freedom and liberty and equality, so racism and sexism and inequality should have no place in the movement. Smoking weed can be enlightening and should remind you that we are all one, but it doesn’t always work that way.
If you catch your weed-smoking homie doing or saying something racist, speak up. Speak up gently and with love, but speak up. Small actions often lead to big changes, so now is the time to stop letting things slide. Have fun. Be yourself. Smoke weed.
