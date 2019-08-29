I hear people are getting sick from vape pens. Is this true? - Al V. Oly
Yes, it is true. People all over the country have been experiencing “acute respiratory distress syndrome,” a fancy way of saying folks are having a really hard time breathing, and it has been linked to vapor pens sold by unlicensed cannabis vendors. About people 150 around the country have been affected and at least one person died.
Listen: Vapes are cool and discreet and easy to use, but I cannot recommend buying any old vape cartridge just because it’s inexpensive and the person selling it to you says it’s OK. Remember last year when a bunch of lead-tainted vape cartridges caused a small panic?
We are long past the days where companies would just press the resin from a weed plant and pour it into a cartridge. Today’s disposable cartridges are made with THC distillate and a bunch of artificial terpene flavors. I love the gray market, but I ask that you only buy cartridges from licensed dispensaries. That way you can be sure you are getting a product that has been tested. Be kind to your lungs.
What is the most expensive weed you’ve ever heard about? -BB Havmimonet
There used to be a club in L.A. that would sell its OG Kush for $100 an eighth. That works out to a retail price of $12,800 per pound. However, the city of Rohnert Park has them beat. City officials have agreed to settle a case brought by Zeke Flatten. In 2017, members of the Rohnert Park Police Department detained Mr. Flatten and stole – err, confiscated – three pounds of cannabis. The officers involved have been fired and the city settled the case for $415,000 – or $138,000 per pound.
But wait, there’s more. Five more people have filed lawsuits against Rohnert Park, alleging illegal stop and seizure. One person claims the cops stole 26 pounds of cannabis destined for a dispensary in Santa Cruz. It is good to see corruption exposed (big ups to Kym Kemp to being the first to cover this story; independent journalism is hella important), and while I feel kinda bad for the taxpayers who will ultimately be on the hook for the money, I have no sympathy for crooked cops and the cities that empower them. When we first started our legalization campaigns, the cops would always tell us: “If you don’t like the law, get it changed.” Well, we did. Now the cops must adjust.
