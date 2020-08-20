On any average day, Nepenthe in Big Sur is full of locals and tourists alike enjoying the expansive view and perhaps an adult beverage.
The mantra has been that everyone is welcome to walk around and check out the space, says manager Alicia Hahn. With social distancing protocols, the vibe has changed. “We can’t really offer the typical ‘Hey come on in, everyone is welcome to come walk around,’” she says. “We are running a pretty healthy waiting list.”
Outdoor seating works for Nepenthe’s wraparound patio, plus its menu of classic cocktails, local beer (California-made only) and wine (Nepenthe claims to sell more Santa Lucia Highlands Pinot Noir than anywhere in the world).
Hahn has noticed that going out seems to be more of a special occasion these days. “We’ve seen an increase in demand for cocktails,” she says. “When people get here, it’s special and they want to do something really nice.”
And they try to give the best. They use St. George Bruto Americano and Carpano Antica in the California Negroni. They make their own mix for the Nepenthe Bloody Mary. “We like the classics but we do it really well with great ingredients,” Hahn says.
NEPENTHE, 48510 Highway 1, Big Sur. 667-2345, nepenthe.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.