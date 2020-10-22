It’s the spooky season, and every year around this time we are reminded that yes, we do grow out of being the appropriate age for trick-or-treating. But that doesn’t mean adults can’t celebrate Halloween with their own sweet treats.
The Monterey County Health Department has placed restrictions on how we can celebrate the holiday because of Covid-19, so your best bet at having a fun, safe night might be dressing up, treating yourself to some “special” candies and switching on your favorite Halloween movie. Big Sur Canna+Botanicals has got you covered with Halloween-themed goodies.
They recently started carrying Emerald Sky peanut butter cups, which come in a Halloween-themed bag. “They are really dangerous because they don’t taste like weed, they literally taste like Reese’s cups,” warns Lori Wright, the general manager.
If you’re not a chocolate person, they’ve got Camino’s blood orange gummies, which according to the package that features a spooky scene of a haunted house, provides chills and thrills.
If neither of those sound good to you, keep an eye on dispensary websites and social media accounts to see what discounts and other thematic offerings become available. Big Sur Canna+Botanicals will have Halloween specials from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1. “We will have a good variety of items, like tinctures, smokeables, vapes and edibles,” Wright says.
BIG SUR CANNA+BOTANICALS is open daily from 10am-7pm. 26352 Carmel Rancho Lane, Carmel. 250-7756, bigsurcannabotanicals.com
