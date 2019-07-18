GRAY SCALE… Squid has always had a fondness for the story of Tom Sawyer’s powers of persuasion when it came to whitewashing the fence: an unpleasant chore that he coaxed others into doing for him. San Jose area-based Mid-Valley Partners, LLC has not had quite so much success as Tom Sawyer when it comes to enlisting support for color changes.
The real estate company has plans to modify the Mid-Valley Shopping Center, and its first hearing on the “upgrades” came July 15 at a meeting of the Carmel Valley Land Use Advisory Committee. There, they met with “torches and pitchforks,” according to one long-time resident. The plans have some cool features – outdoor seating, a bocce ball court, a fire pit – but they also call for some color “upgrades.”
Squid has long made a tradition of observing Monterey’s very beige approach to design, and that city’s embrace of the color “Monterey beige.” Carmel Valley now has its own equivalent: white walls – the shade is called “cool December,” which sounds nothing like white, but it is – with dark gray and light accents. The accent colors sound more in line with how residents feel about the developer’s proposal: “charcoal smudge” and “silver spoon.”
COLOR COORDINATED… Squid spent Pride Month (June) doing Squid’s part to try to be an ally to the LGBTQ+ community. Squid hung a rainbow flag on the lair, marched with friends in the San Francisco Pride Parade and contemplated how far the LGBTQ+ community has come – and how far it still has to go. As Squid prepares to march in the Monterey Peninsula Pride Parade July 20, Squid watched a documentary on the Stonewall uprising, where the gay liberation movement finds its roots. Stonewall happened 50 years ago, when police raided the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village and were met with gay protestors fed up with being abused by the law. Squid gets it. Squid gets where the fear and anger come from.
But Squid was surprised to find out that on the bucolic Monterey Peninsula, organizers of the Pride March had sent out a communique noting that law enforcement members who want to participate in the march were being asked to leave their uniforms at home. The no-uniform request “comes out of respect for the members of the LGBTQ+ community who continue to be personally affected by negative encounters they and their communities have had with law enforcement,” the statement reads.
Squid hopes a gay officer who wants to march in uniform gets where the organizers are coming from, but also hopes the organizers get where the gay officer is coming from. He’s thinking about launching an LGBTQ+ law enforcement organization for the county – maybe that will help mend fences even more.
