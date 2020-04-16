RICK AND ROLL… Squid hasn’t been sheltering alone. In addition to Rosco P. Coltrane, Squid’s beloved bulldog, Squid’s sister, an undersea health care worker, needs help with the wee cephalopods during long shifts. In addition to science projects (a volcano using Mentos and Coke) and art projects (chalk art with positive messages) Squid and the littles have been watching webinars designed to help people through tough times.
That was the intent of a “Town Hall” meeting sponsored by Salinas City Councilmember Steve McShane, who promoted it via paid ads on Facebook, providing a Zoom link through which anyone could join. The April 8 meeting was underway when suddenly, the music started.
LOLs! Someone was Rickrolling the meeting! You know, Rickrolling, in which someone inserts a video of singer Rick Astley’s 1987 hit “Never Gonna Give You Up” into a situation where it’s not called for. Hilarious, no?
Only this video wasn’t just Rick Astley. It was a “happycore” video, an upbeat techno version that sped up the music to an incomprehensible speed and interspersed with images of Rick Astley singing and dancing were images of… well… lets just say Squid didn’t know animated characters could do those sorts of things, really.
And neither did the Squidlets. “Squiddy, what’s hentai?” they asked. Squid was too embarrassed to answer.
McShane tells Squid’s colleague he plans on holding another town hall, this time with an invite-only link.
DARWIN AWARD… As much as Squid loves Squid’s human readers, there are moments that make Squid grateful for having a cephalopod’s evolutionary trajectory. Those moments have a name. They are called the Darwin Awards, recognizing individuals who improve the human gene pool by selecting out of it. As Seaside City Manager Craig Malin pointed out on Twitter, someone here was gunning for the award on April 10.
Instead of sheltering in place, this unnamed individual was busy nurturing their metal detecting hobby, hunting for loot off-trail on the former Fort Ord, where, famously, the military used to practice with bombs, leaving behind a legacy of hazard zones. He (yes, he) was arrested just north of the California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery by law enforcement from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. According to an incident report, the man was using a metal detector in an area with munitions and potentially unexploded bombs. “He was in possession of a metal detector, a large sieve, a handheld ‘pinpoint’ metal detector, trowel, and gloves,” the report reads.
Squid implores you. Don’t be that guy, especially not when you’re supposed to be sheltering in place – and when health care workers are needed to deal with an outbreak of the most dangerous virus in 100 years.
