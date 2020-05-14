FORA FEW DOLLARS MORE… Squid has spent vast amounts of shelter-in-place time thinking about the past, present and future. In the past, Squid remembers the good old days, when, for example, the Fort Ord Reuse Authority was spending taxpayer dollars like there was no tomorrow without doing much of anything. In the present, Squid thinks about how the Fort Ord Reuse Authority is spending taxpayer dollars like there’s no tomorrow without doing much of anything.
“Err, wait a minute, Squid,” you’re thinking. “Isn’t that the same behavior?” Quite right you are, Squid thinks. And it appears that LAFCO – that’s Local Agency Formation Commission of Monterey County – agrees with us both.
LAFCO recently put its thoughts into writing, in the form of an eight-page letter (plus attachments comprising 42 pages of letters from the Carpenters Union Local 605, Keep Fort Ord Wild and the California Native Plant Society) sent to FORA’s Executive Officer Josh Metzand the FORA Administrative Committee.
The letter, signed by LAFCO Executive Officer Kate McKenna, uses the word “concerned” seven times. They’re concerned about the fact that for its May 14 meeting, FORA had yet to post itsTransition Plan amendments, CalPERS liability funding strategy and the allocation of FORA funds. They’re concerned that FORA’s board has yet to respond to “substantive requests and issues raised by LAFCO and FORA stakeholders.” They’re concerned that FORA’s dissolution schedule (remember, the agency is due to sunset in June) has slipped “again.”
That’s a lot of concerns, Squid thinks, especially for an agency with only one remaining task of figuring out how to end its existence and hand off responsibilities. But given FORA’s track record, that’s a lot to ask.
LAFCO’s concerns also stem from the fact that FORA hasn’t addressed how its contract with the California Native Plant Society will be handled in the Transition Plan, nor has it addressed the Carpenters Union’s concerns about the Transition Plan, nor has it addressed issues from Keep Fort Ord Wild and Monterey Peninsula College. FORA also hasn’t addressed the definitive status of existing agreements and plans post-sunset, nor has it taken on the important work of implementing its Transition Plan.
Squid doesn’t enjoy playing the blame game. Metz is said to be a stand-up guy and inherited a mess that was destined for an even messier existential end. The FORA board, on the other hand – which includes three Monterey County supervisors, and electeds including Del Rey Oaks Councilmember John Gaglioti, Marina Councilmembers Gail Morton and Frank O’Connell, Seaside Mayor Ian Oglesby, Salinas Mayor Joe Gunter and Monterey Councilmember Alan Haffa – well, Squid feels OK about blaming them. Look to the future, like Squid.
