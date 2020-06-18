SQUID GO ZOOM… Squid’s beloved bulldog, Rosco P. Coltrane, reached his doggie breaking point in the pandemic a month ago. He fell into a malaise, highlighted by rage sighing. “You know what you need?” Squid asked. “You need a vacation.” Squid hopped online to investigate how Squid and Rosco could safely travel somewhere with lots of fresh air and came across a company called MPI Jet, which is based in Monterey. For a cool $10K, Squid and Rosco could hop on a private plane and be in Colorado. It’s a chunk of change, Squid admits, but Rosco’s happiness is worth it.
Squid guesses happiness is what Monterey attorney Paul Rice had in mind when he booked a flight in May for himself and his wife to come back to California after a visit to Colorado to meet a new grandbaby. They RV’d there, but couldn’t do it coming back. Safety was paramount, because he and his wife are in their 70s, and MPI Jet promised a sanitized plane and pilots who wore masks and gloves at all times. They worked with MPI sales and marketing associate Shane Smit (remember Dina Eastwood’s boy band, Overtone? same guy) to make the charter happen.
Why does Squid know this? Because on June 12, Rice sued MPI in Monterey County Superior Court, alleging that after takeoff, the co-pilot took off his mask and gloves, and the pilot removed his gloves. He had told Smit he had “no interest” in a flight that didn’t abide by the standards, and he’s suing for the $10,300 he paid.
INTO THE SUNSET… During SIP, Squid has the feeling that time is moving both faster and slower than normal. Somehow, the pace at which the Fort Ord Reuse Authority is set to dissolve is still on schedule. A digital clock on the top of FORA’s website, as of Squid’s deadline, reads: 14 days, 04 hours, 06 minutes, 16 seconds. That’s the countdown to 5pm on June 30, when FORA will cease to exist.
There’s still business to accomplish before then, some of it at the Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO). Jonathan Brinkmann, now a senior analyst at LAFCO(and formerly a planner at FORA) is in the awkward position of having to send out the notice of public hearing for the official end of his former workplace, set for 4pm on Monday, June 22. It’s like being at your own funeral.
Speaking of funerals: LAFCO Executive Officer Kate McKenna worries about who will inherit FORA’s lawsuits. FORA gave LAFCO $500,000 for a legal fund, but McKenna realized that wouldn’t be enough, so she asked FORA for another $1.5 million. Request denied.
“Sure enough, since May, we’ve been named in two legal claims against FORA, even though we have nothing to do with the underlying projects,” McKenna says.
Like the repurposing of Fort Ord – FORA’s unfinished mission – Squid expects FORA will leave legal messes unresolved (and unfunded) after it’s gone.
