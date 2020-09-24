BUILD TO SUIT… Squid was undulating through Oldtown Salinas and came upon the Bruhn Building (vacant and unloved since an electrical fire gutted it in 2016), when Squid saw Steve Ish, vice president of business development for Taylor Farms, and Bruce Taylor, the CEO of Taylor Farms, wander out.
Owner Gerry Kehoe has been in and out of court since the city of Salinas moved to take the building into receivership rather than let the blight continue. Monterey County Superior Court Judge Marla Anderson gave Kehoe until Oct. 2 to complete a rumored sale before letting the receiver step in. Squid wondered: Is Taylor adding Bruhn to his collection?
According to a declaration filed in court by Kehoe’s attorney, Taylor is the prospective buyer, but it’s not just the Bruhn Building he wants. Per Kehoe: “To consummate the sale of the Bruhn building, I included another nearby commercial property commonly known as the Greyhound site.” Kehoe doesn’t want to sell the Greyhound, but the only way Taylor – “the buyer most desired by the city” – will take Bruhn is if Greyhound is part of the package.
A copy of the unsigned sales agreement, with numbers redacted, is included in the court filing. Based on what he’s done as an Oldtown property mogul, Taylor either has good taste or pays someone to have it for him, so Squid is kinda’ giddy over what he might do with the buildings.
If, that is, the sale closes.
PEN PAL… Squid loves finding a letter alongside all the bills and political mailers. But when Squid received “a major letter of concern from a life-long concerned resident,” it didn’t look like it came from one of Squid’s regular penpals.
No, the letter was signed by Darryl Choates, calling upon readers to “join me in signing the recall petition against Councilman Jon Wizard.” Choates’ grievances mostly concern Wizard’s leadership in Black Lives Matter; Choates describes Wizard as “someone who has brought a national hate agenda.”
There’s no mention of the Committee for Recalling Councilmember Wizard, or who paid for the glossy paper and postage. That absence of a required disclosure of who is paying for the letter prompted the California Fair Political Practices Commission to open an investigation into the matter. But the odds of a resolution before Election Day are low and besides, voters will have already read the letter. Squid wonders, is that the strategy – fundraise now to pay fines later?
Choates tells Squid’s colleague he paid for the printing and postage costs himself, and claims, “That’s a personal letter to my friends. It’s not a political thing.” Thing is, trying to get 2,767 of your “friends” to sign a recall petition is political, even if the reasons you want to recall someone are personal.
