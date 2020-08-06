PUFF PUFF PASS… When Squid thinks about cannabis (and boy, does Squid think about cannabis), certain images come to mind. There’s rapper Snoop Dogg, who’s partnered with an Israeli-based business as a brand ambassador for a home-growing system and who keeps a blunt roller on his personal staff. There’s Martha Stewart (Martha Stewart?) who joined Canada-based Canopy Growth as an adviser, helping develop products for people and their pets. And now comes another name striving for cannabis greatness: Don Chapin.
You heard it right. Right-leaning political shotcaller and cement kingpin Don Chapin is going before the Monterey County Planning Commission on Aug. 12 for a public hearing in which the commission will consider a General Development Plan amendment to convert the now-shuttered landscape nursery run by his ex-son-in-law (Salinas City Councilmember/county supervisor candidate, Steve McShane) and convert it to a commercial cannabis retailer, including cultivating within the existing greenhouse. Chapin is known to be a pretty astute businessman, but this move has some people puzzled.
“You know how to make a million dollars in cannabis?” one insider asked when told of the news. “Start with two million.”
BOOM AND BUST… Squid’s beloved English bulldog, Rosco P. Coltrane, is afraid of just about everything: thunder, fireworks, unmasked humans. So Rosco was pleased to see Seaside City Council is considering an all-out ban on fireworks on Thursday, Aug. 6.
Squid got a text message (just a subtle ding, Rosco was unafraid) directing Squid to saveseasidefireworks.org, where Squid learned City Council was allegedly out to get nonprofits, which treat fireworks as sort of a summer bake sale item. A ban on so-called safe and sane fireworks would put programs the nonprofits fund at risk, the website reads. A letter signed by representatives of Seaside Aquatics, NAACP Monterey County and Monterey Bay Christian Center urged Squid to click to support keeping safe and sane fireworks. So Squid clicked, and inadvertently auto-generated an email to City Council.
Squid likes nonprofits, but Squid does not like slick websites that gather unwitting signatures. Squid suspected fireworks manufacturer TNT might be behind it, and Squid’s colleague called lobbyist Dennis Revell. Revell says it’s the nonprofits – yet he knew how many had signed, intentionally or otherwise, so far (180). “We’re assisting them,” he says. In 2016, when Salinas voters were poised to ban fireworks, TNT assisted the Measure C campaign to the tune of $69,104.77.
Maybe TNT could start making baked goods, and nonprofits could do an old-fashioned bake sale instead.
