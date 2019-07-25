MIRROR, MIRROR… Call it jealousy, but Squid gets annoyed when rebranding changes perception. Take otters for instance: Squid is of the opinion that they’re kind of violent and, well, weasels. They were once just seen as good coat material for people who were into that. Then things like the Endangered Species Act made them into a threatened species, and suddenly they’re cute and fuzzy. Squid is no fool. Otters are otters.
Squid can also see right through former Oasis Charter Public School’s executive directorJuanita Perea’s most recent rebranding. On July 18, the state’s Fair Political Practices Commission found Perea violated conflict-of-interest laws when, from 2015-2017, she approved about $132,000 worth of contracts with her husband’s company, Jimenez Gardening Maintenance. The FPPC fined her $12,000 (Squid is good enough at math to know that’s much less than her hubby made from those contracts.) They also sent her case to the District Attorney’s to investigate.
But like Brittany Spears shaving her head or Prince going by a cryptic symbol, Perea saw her moment: She rebranded.
Days before the FPPC decision, Perea changed her Facebook photo to a logo for “JP Maintenance.” She might as well run with it. Her 2017 public disclosure documents – meant, ironically, to help avoid conflicts of interest – show she was the manager of her husband’s business and that she made between $10,000 and $100,000 annually.
Squid would think this whole Oasis business would allow Perea to settle into her new career as an award-winning teacher, but alas, maybe she was a maintenance company manager all along. Sounds on brand to Squid.
PAINT JOB… Squid hates traffic, and Squid loves solitude. That combination makes Big Sur a perfect destination for Squid – in theory. The miles-long traffic jam that now regularly clogsHighway 1 on weekends gets under Squid’s translucent skin, too.
But what also gets to Squid is the idea that locals – and what defines a local, exactly? How many years does it take to qualify? – think they can use scare tactics to keep tourists away. First, a big banner appeared on Bixby Bridge that read, “Overtourism is Killing Big Sur.” A few days afterCalifornia Highway Patrol took that down, large letters were spray painted on the pullout where tourists stop for their Bixby Bridge photo ops, creating a bottleneck: “OVERTOURISM IS KILLING BIG SUR.”
CHP is now in the midst of a felony investigation, which is good for exactly… nobody. “This type of vandalism will not be tolerated,” CHP reports in a press release. “The cost of labor and materials to clean up this type of vandalism will cost the state of California approximately $1,700.”
Not enough to build a bathroom or a traffic signal, but enough for airfare for haters to a place far, far away.
