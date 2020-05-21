POOR PHRASING… One of the coolest things about living in the ocean is that the water never runs out, and saltwater doesn’t bother Squid one bit. In fact, it’s better than freshwater, in Squid’s opinion. Humans may differ, and indeed, they bicker over seawater intrusion and fret about droughts.
These fights over water lend themselves to hyperbole, but one recent exaggeration stood out. It happened during the public comment period of the May 18 meeting of the board of theMonterey Peninsula Water Management District. The board was preparing to vote on whether to accept a report suggesting there’s enough water for the region even without a desalination plant (the board eventually voted 4-3 to accept the report). A series of proponents of desalination, like real estate broker Jeff Davi and banker John Tilley, booed the report and used a certain buzzword to do so. Without desal, the talking point goes, we’ll continue to live in a state of “water poverty” on the Monterey Peninsula.
Haiti has water poverty. People there die because of it every year. Parts of Africa experience water poverty. In some Indian cities, water is so scarce it sometimes needs to be supplied by train. The Monterey Peninsula, with its golf courses and private gardens, does not have water poverty. As Carmel Valley resident Paco Morales said, pushing back against the buzzword, “It would be different if you had to go get water with a bucket. That’s water poverty.”
READ ’EM AND TWEEP… Squid is a keen observer of the human experience, and of how, during this pandemic, it’s apparent that certain humans have never been told “no” in their lives. Squid spotted some of those humans last weekend hanging out at The Tuck Box, the Carmel restaurant owned by Jeff LeTowt (located in a charming stone cottage owned by his father,Zigmont LeTowt, according to county property records). Last week, LeTowt opened for in-restaurant dining, refused to wear a mask and told the District Attorney that, essentially, if they wanted to shut him down, they’d have to do it by force. (Given that the three misdemeanor charges the DA filed against LeTowt on May 14 have had no apparent impact on his attitude, force it may well have to be.)
Someone started a Twitter account for The Tuck Box, with the bio, “Serving breakfast since 1940. Serving community spread since 2020.” Tweets include: “True patriots can’t catch the virus, come eat our Hollandaise and breathe our droplets!” and “Even if the virus wasn’t a hoax, my restaurant is so small that if we fill it up with people there wouldn’t be any room left for the virus. Think about it. Who’s the science denier now?”
If you look at the fine print on the account, it reads: “This is a parody account, which should be obvious.” Squid salutes you, snarky fake Tuck Box account.
