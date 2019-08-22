RINSE AND REPEAT… From Squid’s saltwater lair, where water is free for all 2 million or so species, it’s pure entertainment to watch landlubbers battle over freshwater. So on Aug. 19, Squid oozed down to watch the board of the Monterey Peninsula Water Management Districtconvene for an update on Measure J, which compels MPWMD to complete a study of whether it’s feasible to take over California American Water’s system.
The pro – and anti-public water camps lined up to weigh in. What they weirdly all agreed on was the report itself: “I do believe it’s well done,” said John Narigi, repping the hospitality industry. Sand City Mayor Mary Ann Carbone: “The report is an excellent discussion of the process.”
Kevin Dayton, on behalf of the Monterey Peninsula Chamber of Commerce: “I actually enjoyed reading it. I love the title as well, it really gives people a clear understanding of what this is about, which is a government takeover.” Where Squid saw a straight-ahead take – “A plan to adopt and implement a policy to secure and maintain public ownership… ,” Dayton saw the first chapter of a dystopian novel about the rise of communism. First they come for our water, he said, and next they’ll come for our grocery stores.
It was only suitable that a grocer – Darryl Choates, who owns Ord Market – had the final word. “I’m not going to stand up here and defend grocery stores,” he said. “We’ve got to stop the bickering, get the feasibility study done – and then start the bickering again.”
WORDS MATTER… Squid has heard a lot of people in public meetings flub their words. That was no more true than at an Aug. 20 meeting of Monterey City Council, where the big topic was the intractable problem of homeless encampments in Laguna Grande Park. Very little of the park is within Monterey – Seaside and Monterey Peninsula Regional Park District claim more – but Monterey homes back up to the park, and residents who live there are beyond frustrated.
Mayor Clyde Roberson made the first flub, calling the park “Laguna Seca.” Then Councilmember Ed Smith made the same mistake. Over and over again residents said “GPA” instead of “JPA,” referencing the joint powers authority that Monterey, Seaside and MPRPD formed in 1976 to maintain the park. More than one resident insisted that the correct term to describe the people living in the park is “vagrants,” not “homeless.” Homeless denotes people who need help, one woman said. Vagrants, by her definition, are addicts and people who have no respect for anyone’s property.
Councilmember Alan Haffa gently reminded everyone that addiction is an illness. He noted that moving the homeless out of the park will only move the issues to another neighborhood; a broader solution was needed.
Here’s an idea: Move the homeless to Laguna Seca, making sure they have the right GPA first.
