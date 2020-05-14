Life during a pandemic can be stressful. That means a lot of people are looking for sources of stress relief – including lots of people who are not typical cannabis consumers. If you’re one such person but the thought of cannabis products has crept into your mind over the past few weeks, Lori Wright, general manager of Big Sur Canna+Botanicals, encourages you to try a Cann Social Tonic.
The bubbly cannabis-infused single-serving beverages have a low THC content so you won’t get stoned out of your mind. “Usually the people that like them are not the super stoners trying to get really high,” Wright says. “A lot of the time, it’s the elderly population.”
She describes them as a more sophisticated cannabis alternative to alcohol, and the flavors help with that refined image. Think grapefruit-rosemary, lemon-lavender and blood orange-cardamom – not traditional ideas of a soda.
The low-THC content means one drink doesn’t really do the trick for Wright, an avid cannabis user, but she likes the fresh, floral flavor so much she drinks them just for that. “It’s not like a regular soda, it’s like an adult soda. It’s not overly sweet,” she adds. “It’s got cardamom, which kids would probably think is gross.”
Even though they’re sophisticated enough to draw “Carmel fancies,” as Wright says, to the store, they’re only $5. Well, since everything is 20-percent off everything during shelter-in-place, they’re only $4 for one 7.5-ounce beverage.
BIG SUR CANNA+BOTANICALS is also offering online ordering and curbside pickup. Open daily from 10am-7pm. 26352 Carmel Rancho Lane, Carmel. 250-7756, bigsurcannabotanicals.com
