Colin Disheroon has never been a heavy cannabis user, but has always found the plant fascinating. With an extensive background in natural history and ecology and a belief that he could come up with a better business model, he jumped into the industry.
In 2011, he opened Santa Cruz Naturals with a mission to provide locally sourced, organic cannabis products.
“The general premise is supporting the local community,” he says. He sources most products from the Santa Cruz area and avoids products grown in regions more susceptible to drought. He’s hired an almost entirely bilingual staff to better represent the community he serves, and used local, reclaimed wood for construction.
Since he started the business nine years ago, Disheroon has worked with local electeds and been appointed to boards to advise on cannabis policy. Little did he know back then that within a decade, dispensaries would be considered an essential service during a global pandemic.
“It’s a win, and it’s bringing to light how important cannabis is for our ill community, for wellness, for keeping people calm and keeping them home,” he says.
Disheroon’s hope is that the acknowledgement that the industry is “essential” will lead to further reform and expanded rights for cannabis businesses, such as the ability to use banks and seek ordinary tax reductions, like payroll or rent. “We are an essential business but are held to this crazy IRS standard,” he adds. “I think this is leading to the precipice of what will be cannabis reform at the federal level.”
For Memorial Day, Santa Cruz Naturals increased the veterans discount to 25-percent-off (to be continued indefinitely).
SANTA CRUZ NATURALS 9077 Soquel Dr., Aptos, 688-7266; 16 San Juan Road, Royal Oaks, 722-2018. santacruzcannabis.com
