Like so many small rural communities, a cast of unique characters color Sky Ranch Estates off Cachagua Road. There’s Jim Urgo, a wide-shouldered, muscular man with a kind heart, an auto mechanic who volunteers weekly at the prison in Soledad to facilitate men’s groups. Amy Wells is an exotic animal veterinarian who works in town, an athlete who surfs and adores tortoises, lizards, snakes, birds, fish – any animal excluding the ground squirrels wreaking havoc around her house. Myron Wyckoff bought his home on Sky Ranch in 1972 and is quick to tell you he was a U.S. Army Ranger who served on active duty from 1965-1970, and later trained troops at Fort Ord. He raises and slaughters his own meat, hanging boars and deer to bleed within the neighbors’ line of sight.
And there’s Thomas Heinemann. Originally from Mainz, Germany, he’s a self-proclaimed misanthrope, although he says that with a little twinkle in his eye, enough to leave you guessing.
Four days after the Carmel Fire ravaged his neighborhood, Heinemann is the only resident who remains. He has stayed despite some of his neighbors’ homes burning to the ground. Although a few firefighters are stationed down the road, it’s now almost entirely Heinemann’s domain – except for the animals, and a few returning birds, and beehives that did not incinerate.
Those beehives, just past Urgo’s wooden home down the road, miraculously survived the fire, a caution to other beekeepers to also build their platforms with either cinder blocks or steel legs. The hives with wooden legs were decimated. Post-fire, bees are still flying in and out, though they seemed subdued – the typical vibration that emanates from active bee boxes was nonexistent.
Despite a lack of power and limited water, with both Sky Ranch wells now shut down, Heinemann is on task, caring for the neighborhood’s domesticated animals. He fed the old horses, one by hand, including one with no teeth. Their owner didn’t believe the horses could survive the trip downhill in a trailer, so they remained; Heinemann has filled and hauled water jugs to keep them hydrated. He also fed Wells’ five desert tortoises, plus Lavern the lizard (also hers) and another neighbor’s pair of rabbits. He’s feeding one neighbor’s cats, another’s goats.
“He’s our eyes and ears on the ground.”
On day three, Heinemann looks weary. He says that at night he’s barely sleeping. A neighbor reports that he awakened one night and imagined his own house on fire, but it turns out it was the flickering light from his flashlight on the ceiling.
On day two, after winds suddenly shifted following a calm morning, the fire unexpectedly re-energized on the north hillside. It raced up the slope, jumping over rooftops and the road to land on the south flank, where more homes were consumed. Firefighters, facing a life-and-death situation, leapt in their trucks and raced to the safety zone, dragging their hoses behind. While multiple homes were lost on day two, remarkably no one was injured.
Heinemann fled with them during that sudden blow-up, but returned just as quickly to defend the property and continue feeding the cats, goats and horses. The rabbits were reunited with their human, and the tortoises and lizard with Wells, who’s staying in Seaside.
Heinemann has also become the de facto information source for evacuated residents who are trying to learn whether their homes are still standing. Mary De Groat, who was told her home was destroyed (and then, gratefully, found out that it wasn’t), has been relying on Heinemann for information.
“We’re calling him Saint Thomas now, because he’s our eyes on the ground, he’s amazing,” she says. “He is just going above and beyond. He is dedicated to humanity, and animals in particular.”
De Groat, her husband, their two dogs and cat decamped to a friend’s house and with the fire still burning, are already looking ahead to the rebuild. “It’s just a beautiful, wonderful community,” she says of Sky Ranch. “One of our neighbors coined the term: Sky Ranch Strong.”
