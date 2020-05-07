I’m scared. At 30 years old, I lost my job and had to come home and somehow explain to my then-pregnant wife, Marissa, that it wasn’t my fault. Covid-19 had closed many businesses by this point, so no one was looking to spend money on the advertisements I sold for the Monterey County Weekly and one-third of us were laid off. The shelter-in-place order was going into effect that night.
Marissa, 36 weeks pregnant at the time, was understanding and supportive but noticeably worried about the future. Unemployment would give me more time with my soon-to-be-born son, but this was to be a minor silver lining.
Before the shelter-in-place order was issued on March 17, Marissa and I were both patiently awaiting the arrival of our son. So far, she’d had a safe pregnancy with no complications. We did our best to stay healthy and active, going out on walks or to the beach. On our weekly visits to the OB-GYN, we enjoyed hearing our baby’s heartbeat.
Then came the order, and our life came to a halt. We stopped seeing everyone, including Marissa’s parents, out of fear of the virus. We self-isolated, ordering groceries and supplies online and only leaving the house when we had to.
The week after the shelter-in-place order, Marissa and I went to see her OB-GYN. This time, they wouldn’t let me in the room. They said it was too large of a risk. The week after that, they wouldn’t even let me in the building. I was resigned to waiting in the parking lot the last couple of weeks for news about the baby.
By the time Marissa went into labor the night of April 19, they were only allowing one “support person” in the room with the mother. This meant I was allowed in the room – but not our doula and my mother-in-law as we had planned. This was at first devastating to Marissa. We’d made all of these plans, only to have Covid-19 rip them away. “How will you know what to do without the doula?” she asked. “I need my mom.”
We had as positive of a birth experience as you can have under the pressures of a pandemic. There were a few oddities like some birth aides (bathtubs, laughing gas, etc.) being unavailable. The weirdest was having everyone we came into contact with – all the staff, doctors and the nurses – wearing masks. They could have been happy to see us, but in the most important moment of our shared life, their faces were completely hidden from us.
Then came the mandatory two days of isolation in the hospital with the baby. I was tired. Marissa was tired. We were barely able to function. At home, things didn’t improve much; our first night back, Zephyr kept us up all night, crying to be held.
It feels wrong that something that should be celebratory – growing our family – can’t be shared with our family, our friends and everyone else. So many people have come by to see him through the window, but there are no hugs or kisses. No one gets to hold him except us. And no one knows how long it will be before Zephyr can safely physically meet anyone except his parents.
He will have grown so much – maybe learned to lift his head, sit up, or crawl – before any of those unforeseeable visitations. There will be no one but my wife and I to see it.
Then there is the future. I wonder what the world will look like for him after the pandemic. I wonder how I will have to pivot in how I teach him basic things like meeting new people and shaking hands. I wonder about his opportunities. There are no answers.
Regardless, he will learn and he will grow. It may be in a world far different from the one his parents grew up in, as perhaps happens with every generation. As he learns, I will too, always adjusting to become a better father.
