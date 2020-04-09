Go outside: It’s one of the few things that are permitted under the shelter-in-place order (for now, at least), and it seems to be saving us from the monotony of staying at home. We are lucky. Monterey County is host to a variety of terrain with ocean, forest and mixed suburban areas. If you are a runner, you know that satisfying feeling of an endorphin buzz and an escape from the crazy world we are in. Below is an assortment of some favorite runs, mostly on trails, to give you more options for getting out – although take note that officials are advising you not to leave your neighborhood for recreation.
These can be done at any pace, including walking. Just remember that wherever you go, the six-foot distancing requirement is in effect, so be considerate and step aside; the etiquette is to yield to uphill hikers, and if you’re approaching from behind and want to pass, just call out to announce yourself.
Jacks Peak Loop
(Rhus, Madrone, and Earl Moser Trails) | 4.6 miles, 870-foot elevation gain (Note: park closed on Easter weekend)
Park at the vista point on Jacks Peak Road in Monterey. Start by heading up the road to the entrance station, and turn right on Pine Trail to Jacks Peak parking area. Run down the Rhus Trail until it intersects with Madrone Trail. Head right on Madrone and meander through the woods to Earl Moser Trail. Smell the fresh pine scent as you run through this beautiful section of forest. When you reach the east parking area, you’ll want to run the Sage Trail for sweeping Carmel Valley vistas and continue your loop back to the road. If you are prone to poison oak, wear pants.
Pacific Grove Rec Trail
(Lovers Point to Asilomar and back) | 6 miles, 0 elevation gain
This is the time of year, when skies are clear and the fog is typically gone, to head to Pacific Grove for an exhilarating run along the ocean. Park anywhere near Lovers Point and run along the trail toward Asilomar. There are options along the way for the ocean-hugging dirt trail, or you can choose to stay on the road to enjoy the flatter surface. However you proceed, the vast ocean scenery is enough to make you forget you’re even running. Never mind the typical headwind; it’ll be a tailwind and push you along as you make your return.
MONTEREY BEACH
(Monterey Tides Hotel to Wharf 2 and back) | 4 miles, 0-foot elevation gain
Take in the Bay scenery and some dolphin sightings with this out-and-back run. With the sand flattened by recent rains, the footing is easier and the swell provides a nice soundtrack. The beach also allows for more space to maintain your social distance. For extra credit, take a lap or two up and down the stairs along the way. Double extra credit if you do some pushups at the top. Be sure to check the tides first as lower tide will make footing easier.
Badger Hills
(Guidotti, Skyline, Trail 45 loop) 5.5 miles, 724-foot elevation gain
Wildflower season is springing upon us and Fort Ord National Monument offers some great trails to see the flowers. This run starts at Badger Hills parking area on Highway 68 just across from the Toro Cafe, and the loop can be run either direction. Be ready for a long hill climb either way, but you’ll be rewarded with expansive views along the top. As wildflowers start popping, the open hills feature all kinds of varieties. Keep your eyes open (if you don’t smell them first!) for the goat herds clearing the brush.
Frog Pond Wetland Preserve
(Frog Pond loop) | 0.75 miles per lap, 0-foot elevation gain
Look for the Frog Pond pullout on Canyon Del Rey Boulevard in Del Rey Oaks. There’s a tiny redwood grove, pond views and the seasonal soundtrack of frogs thanks to recent rains. The pond is diurnal and is currently full of water. There are a variety of ducks and birds frolicking in the water. The main Frog Pond loop is three-quarters of a mile, making a perimeter around the park, and has one shorter option with a cut-through. Do multiple laps or, for a longer option, head east across General Jim Moore Boulevard to the trail that parallels South Boundary Road and wends uphill to Ryan Ranch.
