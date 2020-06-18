For some business owners, Covid-19 hasn’t brought only tough times – it’s also brought new and exciting opportunities. At Post No Bills in Sand City, perhaps the biggest change is the ability to have outdoor seating, something they’ve been working toward since before the pandemic began.
For now, the bar has a temporary permit from Sand City and permission from the manager of the Independent Building, where they’re a tenant, but owner Kye Ricks hopes that this can serve as a trial run and open up the possibility of permanent outdoor seating at the craft beer house. “We are going to try our hardest to keep the outdoor seating,” he says. “Hopefully it’s loved by the community so much it will have to be a permanent installation.”
Since kicking off on Friday, June 12, it seems to be working: Ricks says turnout is good and they’re back to a steady flow of business, with people taking advantage of the outdoor seating. The patio has roughly 30 seats, stays open until sunset and lets customers bring their dogs.
Some things remain unchanged, including still being allowed to bring your own food. Food trucks have also returned, with Tortas Al 100 on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and Tricycle Pizza will be back on Thursdays and Fridays. Happy hour is also back, from 3-6pm Monday-Thursday, and all day Sunday for dollar-off draft or wine pours.
As far as a good outdoor beer, Ricks suggests the very limited Gueuz Tilquin, a world-class Belgian lambic beer that is on tap for another week or so.
POST NO BILLS 600 Ortiz Ave., Sand City. 324-4667, postnobills.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.