Nate Hill has worked in the cannabis industry for almost a decade, and last year became a buyer for The Reef in Seaside. Which means he knows a lot about cannabis products.
It is his job to scour the market, evaluating all the products available in both the medical and recreational sectors deciding what has the best value for a consumer in any given category.
With that, he has found a select few favorites that he goes back to time after time for his own personal use. One of his favorite companies is 710 Labs, which produces craft products at a larger scale. For a smaller company with a fairly high production, Hill says 710 Labs hasn’t sacrificed quality even as they have scaled up. He applauds their attention to detail and says the overall final representation of the products is always excellent.
710 does a little bit of everything, from resin pods to flower to concentrates. “They touch on almost the whole market except for edibles, and they bring artisan or quality products in each category,” Hill says.
Their OG Ghost Train Haze is among Hill’s favorites. The way the heat transfer in the vape was designed, it allows the user to get a great pull in one to two seconds, rather than five to 10. The 710 pods are a high-terpene fraction of their live-resin extract. They are true live-resin pods, meaning they use the cannabinoids from the whole plant, with zero distillate and no additives creating a high that is more of a whole-body euphoria. “The terpene profile or the haze flavor in the morning is just amazing. Better than a cup of coffee,” Hill says. “It fits in the palm of your hand too, it’s the true dab on the go.”
THE REEF, 1900 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. 900-7333, montereybayreef.com
