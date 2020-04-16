Pearl Hour in Monterey had been open for barely six months, but already established itself as a popular venue and watering hole when the pandemic hit. While the bar is closed, owner Katie Blandin is exploring new ways to move inventory. After getting the green light from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, she launched a bottle delivery service. “I started thinking about what we could do to make it kind of fun. We started putting these kits together with some of our favorite drinks,” she says.
Blandin is not only working to keep customers satisfied, but also to support people who are out of work. Each week she chooses an employee or a regular customer who also works in the restaurant industry, and creates a box inspired by their favorite drink. Last week, for Pearl Hour barback Zeeek Kim, they featured a shot and a beer box with a bottle of Jameson and a six-pack of Alvarado Street Brewery’s Monterey Beer. A percentage of sales from of each box goes to the namesake person it was designed for, plus customers are invited to tip.
“People started tipping and it was going right to Zeeek,” Blandin says. “It creates a new way to support someone who is out of work.”
The kits range from $35 to $150. On the lower end of the price scale, there’s a basic well drink box or a Cali Old Fashioned box. The higher-end kits typically come with four bottles of harder-to-find ingredients, such as Amaro and Sweet Vermouth from Northern Italy.
Jevana Bouquin is a bartender at Cultura in Carmel, who sometimes works at Pearl Hour, too. Her drink of choice is a Negroni, in this week’s Dry Mezcal Negroni box. For $100, kits come with Bordiga Extra Dry Vermouth and Aperitivo, Los Vecinos Del Campo Espadin, an orange and a rose, enough to make about 25 drinks.
To see weekly cocktail kits and order (delivery to Salinas, Carmel Valley, Pacific Grove, Monterey, Marina, Seaside and other areas by request), visit instagram.com/pearl_hour or text 229-4132. Must be 21+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.