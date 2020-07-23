Gil Basketball Academy is a family effort to spread the love of basketball, well-rounded athleticism and good sportsmanship to kids in East Salinas. Spearheaded by husband-and-wife team Jose Gil and Eva Silva, the academy is adapting to the strict social distancing policies of team sports. Essentially, if you don’t live with your teammates, you’re not going onto the court or field this season. Noting those limitations, the Academy isn’t looking at the indefinite length of the Covid-19 pandemic as an off-season. Instead, they’re looking at it as a time to improve and fine-tune certain skills. Coach Gil has created a series of individual basketball drills available on YouTube. Using their younger family members to demonstrate the exercises, the videos have lessons on everything from layups and pivots to working on your “weak” hand. The videos are handily listed on their website, gilbasketballacademy.com
