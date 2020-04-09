As humans, we need to roam free, get sunshine and smell foliage. But governments are closing parks or park facilities to constrict the spread of the Covid-19 virus. So instead of suggesting a specific place for you to do your outside thing, here are some general tips as you go. 1) If hiking, out-and-back trails can compel you to pass a bunch of people going in the opposite direction. Do loop trails instead, so everyone can flow in the same direction and minimize closeness. 2) If you’re walking on a sidewalk and are about to encounter other people coming toward you, give the right of way to those who have a baby stroller or kids, or who are elderly, by giving them a wide berth. Good manners are essential and admirable. 3) Stay away from others if you have any symptoms of any maladies. Trying to explain “It’s just spring allergies” to strangers on a hiking trail at this time is not reassuring. Also, you can have allergies and Covid-19. 4) Make sure everybody uses the bathroom before heading out. And washes or sanitizes hands when you return.
