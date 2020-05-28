Take a walk along Del Monte Beach (yes, as long as you’re walking it counts as recreation and is permitted under the county’s shelter-in-place order) and you can view all kinds of marine life, birds and shells. Midway between the 2-mile walk from Wharf 2 to Monterey Tides Hotel, this graffiiti art on the drainage pipe wall provides a different type of entertainment. At high tide, when the sandy beach becomes impassable, walk up and over to continue. If you’re headed north, you can be as ambitious in your beach walk as you are motivated – Moss Landing Harbor is about 15 miles away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.