Here we go. More activity is coming back per the state’s and county’s reopening phases, and outdoor recreation is looking more like it used to prior to coronavirus. More people are biking for pleasure instead of just essential workers commuting to and from work. Biking is cheap, it’s done outside with plenty of circulating air, with relatively decent social distancing (tourism is still not what it used to be), it’s exhilarating, and the exercise is important to staying mentally and physically healthy. My family and I went biking last week on the Rec Trail, it wasn’t crowded and it felt like freedom. We had our 6-year-old on a tag-along attachment; if it’s been a while since you’ve affixed something like that, make triple sure it’s being used right. It would be ironic, after being so diligent about coronavirus safety and prevention, to then get hurt because of failure to properly use safety biking equipment. (On that note, please wear a helmet, at any age.) Otherwise, ride on!
