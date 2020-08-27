We know the irony of this recommendation. Breathing exercises and meditation don’t really require that much movement, but they are probably one of the most responsible stress relievers out there given the smoky conditions outside. Take 10 to 15 minutes to close your eyes and breathe in and out, at first deeply and then finding a natural and comfortable pattern, focusing on just your breath. If you need help getting started, there are smartphone apps like Calm (which is free for seven days) or Headspace ($12.99 per month). Or if you’re short on cash, try Oak, which is entirely free (for now). You can also set a timer and listen to music, or the sound of silence (also free).
