In the last three months, with stores and commerce shut down, and social distancing dictating you avoid crowds, you’ve probably been in your home and in nature a whole lot. But as more sectors of urban life open up, people are heeding the call of the merchants. I love nature. But I also love cities. I like walking through them, I like architecture and bustle and running into people we know. I like seeing posters for upcoming shows, lights at night, and discovering new finds. I also like avoiding coronavirus. You probably do too. So as you return to city life, remember to wear your mask, maintain your distance, and carry hand sanitizer. That way we can all keep circulating through our cities and towns and running into each other like we used to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.