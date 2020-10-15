In the spirit of this Home and Garden issue, and also being stuck inside the house due to coronavirus, a fall cleaning is in order – and it’s a pretty good calorie burner too, depending on how long you’re cleaning and the physicality of the task. Reluctant cleaners can take the Konmari approach and do a timed 20-minute clean. If the spirit of freshness so compels you and you’re still on a cleaning kick, don’t stop. Organizing one space is motivation enough to want to clean the immediate surrounding area. If you’re already pretty tidy, try doing a big physical project like reorganizing the garage of your years-old cardboard collection, wiping down all the windows inside and out, or power washing your porch or driveway. Unlike traditional exercise, the gains of a clean home are nearly immediate.
