The collaborative dance experience that is SpectorDance’s Choreography Showcase is up and running again, but it’s gone virtual this year. Sure, it’s something to watch, but if you’re stuck in a rut, take notes on movement. Choreographers from all over the U.S. – such as Stephanie Martinez from Cleveland, Ohio’s Verb Ballets and John Castagna from Los Angeles – will show off original works. Plus, Fran Spector Atkins herself reveals her new work, inspired by quarantine of course, In Real Time. There are showings at 7:30pm Saturday, Sept. 12 and 3pm Sunday, Sept. 13. Suggested ticket prices run from $5-$20, at spectordance.org.
